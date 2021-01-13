New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), a financial technology company focused on reimagining data management processes for institutional investors, wealth managers, capital allocators and asset servicing firms, today announced it reached several significant milestones during 2020, one of which being a record year in terms of client growth.
Commenting on the pivotal year, Canoe CEO Jason Eiswerth said: “The Series A Funding we received in February set the tone for 2020 and enabled us to drive substantial enhancements to our technology. This ultimately allowed us to provide an even higher quality experience to our clients, one that sets the foundation for accelerated growth across the institutional investment and wealth management segments.”
Among the many milestones that Canoe achieved in 2020 were:
Jason continued: “I’m immensely proud of our team for all their hard work that led to our many great accomplishments in 2020. We’re looking forward to building on these successes this year and providing our clients with additional ways to drive efficiencies in their alternative investment processes.”
For 2021, Canoe plans to enhance its offering and improve client experience in several key areas including: expanded document ingestion from leading investor portals, enhanced extraction capabilities covering more document types and deeper data sets, and advanced applications of Canoe’s shared and growing intelligence to facilitate insights and transform legacy processes.
ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE
Canoe Intelligence reimagines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe’s technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. www.canoeintelligence.com
