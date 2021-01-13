New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), a financial technology company focused on reimagining data management processes for institutional investors, wealth managers, capital allocators and asset servicing firms, today announced it reached several significant milestones during 2020, one of which being a record year in terms of client growth.

Commenting on the pivotal year, Canoe CEO Jason Eiswerth said: “The Series A Funding we received in February set the tone for 2020 and enabled us to drive substantial enhancements to our technology. This ultimately allowed us to provide an even higher quality experience to our clients, one that sets the foundation for accelerated growth across the institutional investment and wealth management segments.”

Among the many milestones that Canoe achieved in 2020 were:

Appointing Jason Eiswerth as new Chief Executive Officer ( more )

) Securing Series A Funding from Nasdaq Ventures, Hamilton Lane and other industry leaders ( more )

) Increasing client base by over 150% from last year across our institutional and wealth management segments

Adding industry leaders Prime Buchholz ( more ), Hamilton Lane ( more ) and others to client roster

), Hamilton Lane ( ) and others to client roster Expanding coverage to 6,000+ funds, processing 2M+ documents, extracting 10M+ data points and having a combined AUA across clients of more than $1T

Partnering with leading downstream systems including SEI Archway ( more ), SS&C and Black Diamond Wealth Platform ( more ), Addepar and KnowLedger ( more )

), SS&C and Black Diamond Wealth Platform ( ), Addepar and KnowLedger ( ) Launching the Wealth Management Client Council to secure ongoing feedback and ensure Canoe is innovating alongside clients’ specific needs and goals ( more )

) Receiving recognition from CB Insights (more), Family Wealth Report (more), and Financial Services Forum (more) for our innovations in the space

Doubling the size of Canoe’s team with new hires in engineering, product management and design, client success, sales, and operations roles

Jason continued: “I’m immensely proud of our team for all their hard work that led to our many great accomplishments in 2020. We’re looking forward to building on these successes this year and providing our clients with additional ways to drive efficiencies in their alternative investment processes.”

For 2021, Canoe plans to enhance its offering and improve client experience in several key areas including: expanded document ingestion from leading investor portals, enhanced extraction capabilities covering more document types and deeper data sets, and advanced applications of Canoe’s shared and growing intelligence to facilitate insights and transform legacy processes.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence reimagines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe’s technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. www.canoeintelligence.com

