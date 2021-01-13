VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to apply for admission of its common shares (the "Common Shares") to trading on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Concurrently with Admission, and subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), the Company is proposing to raise £5 million by way of private placement of new Common Shares (the “Fundraising”) to advance the United Downs copper-tin project (“United Downs” or the “Project”). The Company expects that Admission will become effective in February 2021. The Company's Common Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the TSX-V in Canada.
Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “I am delighted to share our decision to bring Cornish Metals to the London market. This is an opportunity for us to partner with investors from the United Kingdom, to work towards becoming a domestic supplier of technology metals fundamental to the world of e-vehicles, battery technology, renewable energy, 5G internet, computing, data storage, robotics, etc.”
“United Downs is one of the most exciting exploration projects in the country. The commencement of a drilling programme will mark the start of a strategy to create a mining company with a Cornwall focus. There is an opportunity for Cornish Metals to become a domestic source of metals to the UK’s high-tech sector, where copper, tin and lithium are important.”
“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome both SP Angel and Hannam & Partners to the team, and I would also like to thank our existing shareholders for providing us with the support to reach this milestone."
The Company’s core projects are the United Downs underground copper-tin exploration project and the South Crofty tin project (“South Crofty”) in Cornwall, United Kingdom. Subject to completion of the AIM listing and funding, the Company’s plan is to conduct an 8,000m drill programme at United Downs to define the resource potential over a 1,000m+ strike length of the main target zone.
Key Points
Strategy
Subject to continued success at United Downs, the Company strategy is to capitalise on the existing planning permission for the construction of a mineral processing plant at nearby South Crofty (8km to the west of United Downs), which could serve as a central processing facility for projects within transport distance of the South Crofty mine site.
Researchers and analysts project that we are entering a period of sustained growth in demand for metals such as copper, tin and lithium which are important to the high-tech sector, and there is growing demand for domestically sourced materials. Cornwall has the potential be a significant contributor to the UK’s needs in this regard.
The Proceeds of the Fundraising will be used to conduct a drill programme at United Downs to determine the resource potential of a 1,000m strike section of the target area, and for general working capital.
Nomad & Broker Appointments
Cornish Metals has appointed SP Angel as its Nomad and Broker together with Hannam & Partners as its Joint Broker.
Cornish Metals may pay a 5% commission to the brokers in connection with the Fundraising. Completion of the Fundraising is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX-V. All Common Shares issued as part of this Fundraising will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.
ABOUT CORNISH METALS
Cornish Metals (formerly Strongbow Exploration Inc.) completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been compiled by Mr. Owen Mihalop. Mr. Mihalop has reviewed and takes responsibility for the data and geological interpretation. Mr. Owen Mihalop (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng) is Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012) and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution regarding forward looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, statements with respect to the Admission; the proposed Fundraising, including the approval of the TSX-V; the use of proceeds of the Fundraising; the expected completion and potential results of future exploration programs; and the construction of a process plant at South Crofty.
Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.
Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Tel: +44 203 470 0470 Richard Morrison Richard Parlons Grant Baxter Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 207 907 8500 Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe Megan Ray
Cornish Metals Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
