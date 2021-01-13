Designed for daily use, ZEN CP+ is available in 45 gram tubes and is simply brushed on to the teeth as part of one’s daily oral care regimen.

Lompoc, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) announced that it has launched another new product in the Oral Hygiene category, ZEN CP+. This unique desensitizing gel alleviates tooth sensitivity and discomfort by delivering nano-sized calcium phosphate minerals to the tooth surface, occluding and penetrating deep inside the dentinal tubules. The patent-pending microsphere technology reacts with saliva to deliver mineral-forming calcium phosphate ions.

“This innovative new product helps dental professionals treat tooth sensitivity by using what is already present in the tooth – calcium phosphate” says David Casper, CEO of DenMat. “Our team recognized a need for a new product in this space, one that treats patients in a safer, more effective manner. University research data shows ZEN CP+ to be a superior alternative to other desensitizing products in its ability to occlude dentinal tubules.”

ZEN CP+ is formulated with CAPOSAL® microsphere technology, featuring small particles consisting of calcium phosphate that penetrate the dentin tubules and rapidly release calcium and phosphate ions for rapid mineralization. Minerals are formed deep into the dentin tubules and are unaffected by wear and acid. ZEN CP+ does not contain any milk-derived proteins so it is safe for all patients including those with milk-based allergies. Designed for daily use, ZEN CP+ is available in 45 gram tubes and is simply brushed on to the teeth as part of one’s daily oral care regimen.

ZEN CP+ will be available to dental professionals via dental dealers and will be available to consumers through dental offices in the United States and Canada. For more information visit https://www.denmat.com/zencp

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, SplashMax®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV®PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, and Flashlite® curing lights. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance and OrthoClear® the affordable clear aligner solution.

