New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon® today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG).

Organizations from across the globe submitted their innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to evaluate submissions. Rubicon won in the “Organizations” category, with the impact of the company’s environmental innovation a key factor in its win.

“I am thrilled that Rubicon has been named a 2021 BIG Innovation Award winner,” said Rubicon Founder, Chairman, and CEO Nate Morris. “This win is further proof that Rubicon’s mission to end waste and our market-leading software solutions are essential if we are to successfully address the most pressing issues of our time.”

Rubicon is changing the entire waste and recycling industry by bringing transparency, data, and analytics to a category that is ripe for innovation. The company also recently signed the Climate Pledge by Amazon and Global Optimism. Signatories of the Pledge commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy, and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Rubicon as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at www.rubicon.com/esg-report/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

