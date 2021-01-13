New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane Dispersions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959735/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $502.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Polyurethane Dispersions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$502.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$576.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

BASF SE

Chase Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Coim S.p.A (Coim Group)

Covestro AG

Cytec Industries, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Icap-Sira Chemicals and Polymers S.P.A.

Lamberti SpA

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyurethane Dispersions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyurethane Dispersions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyurethane Dispersions Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 8: Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Coatings (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Coatings (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Leather Finishing (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Leather Finishing (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Leather Finishing (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Synthetic Leather Production (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Synthetic Leather Production (Application) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Synthetic Leather Production (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Polyurethane Dispersions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Polyurethane Dispersions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyurethane Dispersions in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Polyurethane Dispersions Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Polyurethane Dispersions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Polyurethane Dispersions Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Polyurethane Dispersions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Polyurethane Dispersions Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Polyurethane Dispersions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyurethane Dispersions in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Polyurethane Dispersions Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Polyurethane Dispersions Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Polyurethane Dispersions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Polyurethane Dispersions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Polyurethane Dispersions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Polyurethane Dispersions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Polyurethane Dispersions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyurethane

Dispersions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyurethane Dispersions in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Polyurethane Dispersions Marketby

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Polyurethane Dispersions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Polyurethane Dispersions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Polyurethane Dispersions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 161: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 165: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Historic

Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Polyurethane Dispersions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyurethane Dispersions in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Polyurethane Dispersions Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Polyurethane Dispersions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane Dispersions Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyurethane Dispersions in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Polyurethane Dispersions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyurethane Dispersions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane Dispersions Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Polyurethane Dispersions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Polyurethane Dispersions Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Polyurethane Dispersions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Polyurethane Dispersions Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

