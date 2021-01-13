BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay, a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced the appointment of Marcus Conroy as its new Vice President of Sales for the Americas. In this new role which reports to the company’s Chief Sales Officer, Ilijana Vavan, Conroy will be responsible for leading strategic sales initiatives, building out the company’s North American sales operations and executing against the company’s go-to market strategy.



“Threat actors continue to find creative ways to deliver their malicious payloads to enterprise organizations which is why we are seeing such strong demand from companies in the Americas,” said Ilijana Vavan, Chief Sales Officer for VMRay. “Marcus is an experienced sales leader with a proven record of closing deals and cultivating high-performance sales teams. We are confident he will quickly make a positive impact on our sales organization as we expand into this growing market.”

A 17-year industry veteran with direct experience scaling high-growth organizations, Conroy most recently served as the Vice President of Sales for the Americas for Cofense, one of the market’s leading providers of phishing prevention and detection solutions, where he led a 40+ person sales go-to-market team. Prior to Cofense, Conroy spent nine years at Mimecast as Vice President of US Central and West Sales, where he was responsible for all aspects of go-to-market strategy and helping the company achieve a successful IPO.

“Security teams are desperately looking for new ways to identify the latest evasive malware threats and the team at VMRay has built a suite of exceptional products that give these teams the real-time intelligence they need to improve their threat response,” said Marcus Conroy, Vice President of Sales, Americas for VMRay. “VMRay is one of the most innovative and promising security vendors in the market and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to help the company through this exciting next stage of growth.”

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com

