Dusseldorf, Germany – 13 January 2021, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced that it has acquired weekengo GmbH and weekend.com, a startup focused on finding travelers inspirational weekend getaway packages. The company is based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Under the terms of the deal, trivago N.V. acquired 100% of the shares in weekengo GmbH.

The acquisition supports trivago and weekend.com’s shared mission to bring travelers inspirational content, helping turn travel intent into exciting getaways. The combination will allow trivago to apply its marketing and product expertise to the weekend.com brand while leveraging synergies with trivago’s existing products.

“As we focus on building out our offerings to not only provide travelers with great deals on accommodations, but also great ideas and inspiration to help them experience the world, partnering with weekend.com was a no-brainer,” said Axel Hefer, CEO, trivago. “weekend.com has created terrific content which is reflected in their high customer satisfaction. We're looking forward to working with the inredibly talented team and grow this together.”

With inventory worldwide, weekend.com offers travel packages optimized for short-term travel and weekend getaways from its source markets in Europe and US. Its apps and websites allow travelers to browse relevant offers and destinations based on individual preferences.

“trivago is the right partner to advance our mission,” said Tobias Boese, Co-Founder and CEO, weekengo. “With trivago’s brand recognition, reach and broad expertise in travel tech, we are excited to build on our accomplishments, enhance our products and bring them to more people around the world. We are happy that both companies share an international, entrepreneurial culture with great tech-minded talents.”

“We are excited to have come this far despite the challenging times” said Ralf Usbeck, Co-Founder, weekengo. “I am proud to have found a global partner for weekengo.”





About trivago

trivago is a leading global accommodation search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by providing them access to a deep supply of accommodation information and options from hundreds of websites. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of September 30, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 5.0 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.

About weekengo GmbH

Founded by Tobias Boese, Ralf Usbeck and Tom Hülser in 2016, weekengo has developed a package travel platform that operates under the weekend.com brand and is exclusively focused on weekend getaways. Operating in Europe and the US with approximately 20 employees, the platform offers flight-hotel and rail-hotel packages as well as hotel deals through its apps and websites based on more than 20 million direct flights and 30,000 hotels in over 400 destinations. The weekend.com app is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA, and has been downloaded more than 1,000,000 times.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For additional information factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.