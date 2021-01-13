Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 12 January 2021, according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased below 5 percent on 11 January 2021. Nordea Funds’ direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased below 5 % of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and total voting rights.

Total positions of Nordea Funds Ltd./ Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Less than 5%

Less than 5% 38 798 874 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.14% 5.14%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:





Class/type of shares,

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010854 Less than 5% Less than 5% SUBTOTAL A Less than 5%





Less than 5%



B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - - -

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749



