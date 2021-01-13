Pune, India, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. electro-optics/ infrared systems market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 7.40 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.19% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for technologically advanced UAVs and the growing focus on upgrading military might by the U.S. that will drive the adoption of advanced electro-optics infrared systems. Fortune Business Insights, published this information, in its latest report, titled, “The U.S. Electro-Optics/ Infrared Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Imaging EO/IR and Non-Imaging EO/IR System), By Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), By Sensor Technology (Staring and Scanning Sensor), Imaging Technology (Multispectral and Hyperspectral), By Wavelength (Ultraviolet, Visible, Near Infrared, SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR), By Platform (Airborne, Land, and Marine/Naval), By Laser Range Finder (Airborne, Land, and Marine), By End User (Commercial and Military), and Country Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 5.55 billion in 2019.





Suspended EO/IR Contracts amid COVID-19 to Restrain Growth

The aerospace and defense industry is experiencing tremendous pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic owing to a sudden halt in the operations and activities. The supply chain disruption has led the EO/IR system manufacturers to postpone the development and delivery of advanced surveillance systems leading to the postponement of contracts. This is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. However, collaborations amongst enterprises to provide efficient solutions are likely to favor the market growth during the forecast period.





List of Top Companies Operating in the U.S. Electro-Optics Infrared Systems Market:

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

Leonardo DRS (The U.S.)

Leonardo Selex (Italy)

L-3 Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

L3 Warrior Systems (The U.S.)

L3 ALST (The U.S.)

L3 Sonoma (The U.S.)

L3 WesCam (Canada)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Space & Airborne Systems (The U.S.)

United Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Collins Cloud Cap (The U.S.)

Boeing Insitu (The U.S.)

LOGOS TECHNOLOGIES (The U.S.)

AeroVironment, Inc. (The U.S.)

OPTICS 1, INC. (The U.S.)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (The U.S.)

Arete (The U.S.)

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (The U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Saab Group. (Sweden)

Thales Group. (France)





The electro-optics infrared (EO/IR) system usually consists of visible and infrared sensors that can efficiently detect target hologram that aids in military application. The sensors that are integrated provide detailed information such as target size, shape, and other minute details to prevent intrusion by enemies across borders.





What does the Report Include?

The report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





Key DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced UAVs to Propel Market Growth

The total U.S. military spending is estimated to be around USD 934 in 2020-21. The increasing focus on upgrading the military is expected to propel the manufacturers to develop advanced electro-optics infrared systems to cater to the defense applications in the region. Additionally, the deployment of advanced UAVs for surveillance purposes is expected to bode well for the U.S. electro-optics/ infrared systems during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Imaging EO/IR Segment Held 44.32% Market Share in 2019

The imaging EO/IR segment, based on system, held a market share of about 44.32% in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum backed by increasing adoption of advanced imaging solutions to improve target detection and target monitoring in different weather conditions.





COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Increasing Focus on Maritime Warfare to Augment Market Growth

The U.S. electro-optics infrared systems market is expected to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing focus on developing advanced electro-optics/ infrared systems for maritime warfare in the region. The U.S. generated USD 5.55 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Developing Advanced Systems to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The U.S. electro-optics infrared systems market comprises of small, medium, and large EO/IR systems manufacturers that are focusing on developing advanced electro-optics/ infrared systems to cater to the growing demand in the U.S. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition by the major companies is expected to bode well for the market growth.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Electro-Optics/ Infrared Systems Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The U.S. Electro-Optics/ Infrared Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Imaging EO/IR System Non-Imaging EO/IR System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Cooled Uncooled Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sensor Technology Staring Sensor Scanning Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Imaging Technology Multispectral Hyperspectral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Wavelength Ultraviolet Visible Near-Infrared Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) Medium Wavelength Infrared (MWIR) Long Wavelength Infrared (LWIR) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Land Marine/Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Laser Range Finder (LRF) Airborne Land Marine/Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Commercial Military



TOC Continued…!





Key Industry Development:

July 2020 – The U.S. Army awarded a contract to L3 Technologies to provide advanced next-generation WESCAM MX 10D electro-optical, laser designator (EO/IT/LD), an infrared system to upgrade Tactical Unmanned Air System Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2). According to the company, the WESCAM system is capable of delivering high precision situation awareness during battlefield operations.





