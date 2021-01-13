MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, provides a corporate update and provides guidance for its 2021 expectations and operations.



The Company recently announced Malone Bailey, LLP completed the audit of the company’s consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, which are intended to be included in the Report Form 10 proposed to be filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and/or Regulation A Crowdfund in Q2 of 2021. Malone Bailey is also conducting the audit the Company’s fiscal year 2020 financial statements.

The balance sheet of the Company was amended, as of fiscal year 2019, to allow restructuring the ownership of certain real estate assets to further protect shareholder value and mitigate liabilities. These assets will be reinstated and reflected, as of Q4 2020, on the Company’s audited balance sheet for fiscal year 2020. The culmination of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 audited financials will be vital in the Company’s access to traditional capital and executing its aggressive growth strategy.

In 2021, MasterBeat Corp. plans to concurrently build our online automotive and real estate assets while strategically adding to its precious metals and real estate holdings. The automotive platform will concentrate on three separate segments of the industry: new and used autos, new and used parts and an automotive technicians and services directory. All segments will be integrated, yet separate, under one umbrella: www.jtecautoworld.com . More details below.

While the Company will be strategically acquiring real estate assets, as traditional capital and opportunities are available, our online real estate platform will focus on Florida MLS listings while building a network of agents, brokers, lenders, appraisers, and other seasoned professionals to provide a seamless experience for everything/anything real estate. Once perfected, the model platform will be expanded quickly and strategically to other hot markets. More details below.

The precious metals division will focus on acquiring silver with profits and/or capital from the Company’s other operations. The combination of the online platforms, silver acquisition and opportunistic real estate acquisitions will deliver long term growth, revenue and asset appreciation which will be passed to Company shareholders in the form of dividends and stock appreciation. More details below.

“We are very excited that all the different aspects of our business are coming together in a way that will tremendously benefit our shareholders, both in short-term growth and long-term appreciation and dividend yields,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp. “With the culmination of our audited financials, traditional financing and multi-faceted business model, it’s going to be a productive and exciting 2021!”

MasterBeat’s Automotive Division - JTEC Automotive

JTEC Automotive’s strategy is to enter the automotive industry via the company’s online platform which will consolidate 3 segments of the industry, combining New & Used Automobiles, New & Used Auto Parts and Accessories, and an Automotive Technician/Services Directory all under one online platform: www.jtecautoworld.com .

The long-term plan is to expand the automotive division by launching brick-and-mortar repair and maintenance, modification and/or customization shops, and auto parts store locations throughout the United States and combining both the repair shop and auto parts stores within one building/structure. The land and structures will be owned by the Company, through JTEC directly or its Real Estate Division.

JTEC will incorporate partnering with auto technician schools creating opportunities for ASE Certified Auto Technicians, offering them job placement and ownership opportunity via JTEC’s Complete Car Care Center Franchise System.

JTEC Auto World’s “Automotive Technician Directory” is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with prescreened, local service professionals to carry out repair and maintenance services, modification and/or customization, or any other need you may have for your vehicle. The services will be available at registered shops and/or “come to you” convenience services.

The JTEC Automotive Technician Directory is to the automotive world, what Angie’s List and Home Advisor are to the housing industry. The JTEC Auto Technician Directory will incorporate tools not only to locate an automotive professional within your area but will provide a streamlined means to schedule appointments and provide other useful tools for the user and the technician.

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories” is where a consumer can purchase and compare prices for new or used auto parts or accessories for their vehicle. An individual or salvage yard may open an account and list any used part they may have for sale. A user simply must become a registered subscriber and then they may buy or sell any new or used part or list any automotive product they may have for sale.

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Car” online sales platform will allow individuals, and dealerships to list their new or used vehicles for sale and allow a user to complete a transaction from the viewing process, to the finance, insurance, warranty, comparability, recalls, cars history, reviews from car owners and much more.

MasterBeat’s Real Estate – SBQ Holdings

Management is committed to the corporate plan of acquiring income generating Real Estate properties and is evolving the best strategy to build the SBQ Real Estate Portfolio.

With approximately 1,000 Americans moving to Florida “EVERY DAY,” as families abandon northern cities in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and with home sales more than doubling in the Sunshine State, Florida has seen 'UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND' and an uptick in luxury home sales, seeing a 268% percent increase in single-family contracts over $1million dollars.

There just is not enough supply and SBQ will focus on the tier 2 and tier 3 locations as stated before, which is just outside the prime areas where the largest single and multi-family home builders are focusing their efforts. SBQ has identified several prime locations where property values are still reasonable, and the demand is streaming towards these geographic areas. SBQ has been working closely with our already established relationships of the largest builders in the U.S and will be seeking traditional capital and/or crowdfunding throughout 2021 to start its tier 2 and tier 3 property acquisition strategy.

Initially, SBQ will be launching its Real Estate Online Platform, a website that will focus on MLS listing throughout the state of Florida, building a network of real estate agents’ brokers, mortgage lenders, appraisers, and additional seasoned professionals within the industry which will provide SBQ Holdings LLC. an unprecedented network of existing and up and coming professionals.

MasterBeat’s Precious Metals – SBQ Holdings

SBQ’s precious metals division has a long-term, opportunistic growth strategy for the Company. Multi-family real estate assets can generate significant amounts of cash flow. As the Company reaches plateaus in the growth of SBQ’s Real Estate portfolio, a solid plan is needed to allocate a percentage of cash flows into precious metals acquisitions to hedge the company against market fluctuations to best protect the company and its shareholders.

Management’s initial focus will be on purchasing silver over the next 36 months and will diversify accordingly. Silver purchases will be done periodically when the opportunity arises. The choice is to focus on silver because the company believes it is still reasonably priced, and it has the greatest potential for appreciation, offering our shareholders a substantial rate of return. Diversification into other metals and currencies will come with growth, expanding profits and dividend payments.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tanneriello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com