Based on votes from industry users, the RIS Software LeaderBoard ranks the best of the best in retail technology



DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, provider of the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that it was ranked in the RIS Software LeaderBoard 2021 in four categories, including the top-20 List, “Retail Tech’s Master Class.” The LeaderBoard lists software providers as ranked by retailers that use their software.

The RIS ranking system is based on customer satisfaction, retail concentration (retail-specific modules/functions), and revenue factor (a rating system for annual revenue). Symphony RetailAI was ranked as follows:

Recognized as one of the top 20 in “Retail Tech’s Master Class”

#9 in the Grocer Vendor Leaders (Full Data Set)

#10 in the Large Vendor Leaders (Full Data Set)

#7 in Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers (Full Data Set)

"Symphony RetailAI is honored to be ranked so highly in four of the LeaderBoard’s categories,” said Chris Koziol, Chief Executive Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “Being evaluated by the customers who use your technologies is the ultimate compliment and stamp of approval. No one can speak more accurately to how technology moves their business forward every day. Our customers serve as a collective proof point for our technology, and we are very grateful for their votes of confidence.”

As stated by RIS, a large part of the LeaderBoard’s success over the last two decades is due to its iron-clad methodology and stellar reputation among retailers, consultants, industry advisers and technology vendors. The LeaderBoard’s one-of-a-kind methodology allows retailers to make meaningful, year-over-year comparisons and smart choices for tech investments that are critical to running their businesses.

RIS considers the top-20 Retail Tech’s Master Class to be a powerful measure of a vendor’s footprint in the retail industry and a validation of whether a vendor is a leading player or one of the contenders.

For more information, download the complimentary study directly from the RIS website.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform accompanied by a suite of customer-centric solutions that delivers profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from customer insights, agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh and center store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. Our role-based solutions and CINDE, the industry’s first personal decision coach, provide users predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations that make it easier to identify growth opportunities, activate plans and realize profit and revenue growth, from supplier to shelf. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers and 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company.

Connect with Symphony RetailAI on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SymphonyRetail

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/symphonyretailai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SymphonyRetail/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a group of eight companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $350 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder of the Wadhwani Foundation. More at SymphonyAI.

Media Contact

Adrienne Newcomb

Ketner Group Communications (for Symphony RetailAI)

adrienne@ketnergroup.com