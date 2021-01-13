NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOOR , the world’s leading digital wholesale platform, announced that its JOOR Passport platform will significantly expand its presence by exclusively powering 13 dynamic global fashion events launching in the next two months. This includes London Fashion Week, one of the big four international fashion weeks, as well as industry events including Premium + SEEK, Brazil Footwear, Liberty + LA Men’s Market, Showroom Canada, TOKYO FASHION AWARD, Cabana, iHKiB Istanbul Fashion, Jetro Project Japan, Ontimeshow Shanghai and Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO. In addition to virtual trade shows with partners, JOOR Passport will also host JOOR Marketplace events, including JOOR Showcase and Destination Italy, both available 365 days a year.



To view a full event schedule, request to exhibit or register to attend an upcoming event, visit JOOR Passport .

JOOR Showcase presents men’s and women’s elevated contemporary brands, featuring virtual showrooms from more than 400 of the industry’s most desirable brands, including apparel, accessories and shoes. Showcase will emphasize the diversity of JOOR’s brand community, highlighting collections by designers of color, female designers and more, to allow retailers the ability to further diversify their assortments.

JOOR Passport will also host JOOR’s second curated marketplace, Destination Italy , showcasing exclusive brands with Italian heritage and craftsmanship, such as Sergio Rossi, MSGM, Red Valentino, and more.

“Despite the disruption experienced in the industry last year, virtual shows saw strong acceptance and were met with great success,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “This year, JOOR Passport will continue moving fashion commerce forward with the advantage of advance planning. While we absolutely believe in-person shows will return, we also know that digital engagement is here to stay.”

Announcement of these upcoming shows comes on the heels of a series of successful virtual show events held this past summer and fall. Splash Paris, Ontimeshow, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, and Bogota Fashion Week events were conducted solely through JOOR.

Virtual fashion shows gained significant traction in 2020, with growing engagement from brands and buyers. To date, JOOR has hosted 17 global events on JOOR Passport, attracting more than 139,000 visitors from 129 countries. From the brand side, 1628 brands participated in a JOOR Passport event, with more than 500,000 items sold.

“Virtual trade shows are keeping the fashion industry running, plain and simple,” said Gemma Juviler, Commercial Director of British Fashion Council. “Thanks to JOOR Passport, we’re looking forward to a strong season. Our partnership with JOOR has allowed us to strengthen our designers' position in the global market in some very challenging times.”

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, that transacts over $1.5Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 curated fashion retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides an ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple fashion events. JOOR users have greater flexibility, visibility, performance and insights into their business. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

