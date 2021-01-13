Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric wheelchairs industry was estimated at $2.9 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $5.8 billion by 2027, with the CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in ageing population, increase in the number of obese people and spine deformities, and surge in incidence of disabilities and accidents drive the growth of the global electric wheelchairs market. At the same time, inaccessibility to quality healthcare in developing regions restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of technologically advanced products and untapped opportunities in developing and under developed economies are anticipated to present an array of opportunities in the industry.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on Electric Wheelchairs Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2111?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario-

Due to the outbreak of covid-19, the market witnessed disruptions in the manufacturing of durable, adjustable and feature-special seats for electric wheelchairs. This in turn, impacted the market growth.

However, several government bodies are imposing relaxations on the existing regulations which has now aided the market to grapple with the situation.

The electric wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of product type and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into f center wheel drive, front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others.The centre wheel drive segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global electric wheelchairs market share in 2019. In addition the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the front wheel drive segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2111

By region, the market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Europe, LAMEA< and Asia-Pacific. The market across North America dominated with the major market share in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the global electric wheelchairs market. Furthermore, the region would rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The key market players in the report include MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd., OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, and Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/