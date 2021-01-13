SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced its plan to reintroduce UMF® (Unique Mānuka Factor) 15+ rated Mānuka Honey-infused CBD formulations to be available for purchase on www.bespokeextracts.com beginning in February 2021.



Raw Mānuka Honey used in Bespoke’s new products is imported directly from the north island of New Zealand from a supplier which has been supplying quality bee products since 1974. Mānuka Honey is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world, and carries the industry’s UMF® 15+ rating, distinguishing it as superior high-grade Mānuka. A higher UMF grade indicates greater concentration of the Mānuka Honey’s nutritional attributes and the purer the honey is. To be considered potent enough to be deemed therapeutic, Mānuka Honey requires a minimum rating of UMF 10.

Produced by bees that pollinate the native Mānuka bush (also known as the tea tree), scientific research has shown that ailments effectively impacted by the use of Mānuka Honey include allergies, colds and flus, gingivitis, sore throats, staph infections and a wide range of wounds and sore muscles. It has also been found to allegedly “boost energy, detox your system, lower your cholesterol, stave off diabetes, improve sleep, increase skin tone, reduce hair loss and even prevent frizz and split ends,” according to TheConversation.com.

In 2017, Bespoke Extracts was among the first companies in the industry to introduce a Mānuka Honey-flavored CBD tincture to the global marketplace. The Company’s new and expanded line of Mānuka Honey-infused formulations will include:

Mānuka Honey Cream (1000mg)

Mānuka Honey Tincture 30mL (1000mg)

Mānuka Honey Tincture 60mL (1800mg)

Mānuka Honey Rollon (1000mg)

Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, stated, “Regardless of what form factor the combination of CBD and Mānuka Honey may take, the potential health and wellness benefits afforded by the marriage of the two provide health conscious consumers with all-natural products that pack a powerful punch. In view of our commitment to deliver our customers with diverse CBD choices that are designed to meet their individual nutritional and wellness needs and objectives, we are very excited to be reintroducing Mānuka Honey into our line of premium CBD formulations.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

For more information, please contact:

Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Phone: 888-575-6738

Email: info@bespokeextracts.com

Web: www.bespokeextracts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1e37e87-4bc7-409f-8185-d99def160771