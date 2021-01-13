Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India E-commerce Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Service Type, Operational Area, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 11.48 billion by 2027 from US$ 2.93 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the India e-commerce logistics market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The Indian e-commerce logistics market is flourishing due to increase in internet penetration, rise in adoption of smartphones, favorable demographics, surge in acceptability of online payment, and emergence of several new e-commerce players on social media. Further, supportive government initiatives to boost infrastructure development and implantation of GST have improved the delivery of e-commerce goods across the country. However, the cybersecurity risk is expected to hamper the Indian e-commerce logistics market to a certain extent.



The India e-commerce logistics market is segmented into service type, operational area, and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. In 2019, the transportation segment held the largest share of the market. In terms of operational area, the market is segmented into domestic and international. The domestic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. The B2C segment contributed a substantial share to the market in 2019.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in fueling the growth of the e-commerce logistics sector. E-commerce players are seeking alternative warehousing locations to help in the continuity of their business, along with mitigating delivery delays. With the rising awareness for social distancing among Indians, people have started opting for online platforms more than before, even in rural areas. Further, extended lockdowns in several countries have resulted in disrupting the supply chain. E-commerce logistics players are leveraging options, such as contactless deliveries, to mitigate the risk of infection, further boosting the demand for online sales. Also, several retailers across the country are going online to expand their reach. It has offered a wider choice of goods to the customers at competitive pricing, thus boosting e-commerce sales. According to a report published by Unicommerce titled - E-commerce Trends Report 2020, as of June 2020, India's e-commerce industry noticed an overall order-volume growth of 17% post the outbreak of COVID-19.



Shiprocket; FedEx Corporation; Ecom Express Private Limited; Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited; Ekart Logistics; Mahindra Logistics Ltd.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Aramex; Blue Dart Express Limited; and Delhivery Pvt Ltd. are among the leading companies in the India e-commerce logistics market. These companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies, such as product launches and expansions, to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2018, Ecom Express Private Limited announced the expansion of its services by 8,000 PIN codes in India. Thus, expanding its reach from 17,000 PIN codes to over 25,000 PIN codes. In January-2020, Mahindra logistics Ltd. launched a distribution center for the pharma industry in North India. This facility manages the distribution and warehousing for its clients.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the India e-commerce logistics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the India e-commerce logistics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth India market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 India e-Commerce Logistics Market - by Service Type

1.3.2 India e-Commerce Logistics Market - by Operational Area

1.3.3 India e-Commerce Logistics Market - by End-User



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. India e-Commerce Logistics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 India

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. E-Commerce Logistics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing focus of e-commerce players towards cost optimization and streamlining workflow

5.1.2 Increasing adoption of smartphones coupled with rising internet penetration

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Risk related to cyber-security

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing number of e-commerce players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of innovative technologies

5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. E-Commerce Logistics Market - India Analysis

6.1 E-Commerce Logistics Market India Overview

6.2 India e-Commerce Logistics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Players



7. E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis - by Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 India E-Commerce Logistics Market Breakdown, by Service Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Transportation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.4 Warehousing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Warehousing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.5 Value-Added Services

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Value-Added Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)



8. E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis - by Operational Area

8.1 Overview

8.2 India E-Commerce Logistics Market Breakdown, by Operational Area, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Domestic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Domestic Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 International

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 International Market Forecast and Analysis



9. E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis - by End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 India E-Commerce Logistics Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 B2B

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 B2B, Market Forecast and Analysis

9.3.2.1 India B2B E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Service Type

9.4 B2C

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 B2C Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4.2.1 India B2C E-Commerce Logistics Market, by Service Type



10. Impact of COVID-19 on India e-Commerce Logistics Market

10.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON INDIA E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET

10.1.1 India: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. India e-Commerce Logistics Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Shiprocket

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 FedEx Corporation

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Ecom Express Private Limited

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Ekart Logistics

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Amazon.com, Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Aramex

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Blue Dart Express Limited

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Delhivery Pvt Ltd

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf677h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900