Los Angeles, CA., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, today announced that the Company has started the process of preparing for a listing of its common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”).
The Company has engaged a New York based investment bank to begin the NASDAQ listing process. The NASDAQ is a mark of achievement and stature for qualified companies. Listed companies must meet financial and liquidity requirements and satisfy corporate governance and disclosure requirements on both an initial and continuing basis.
The listing of the Company's common shares on the NASDAQ is subject to the approval of the NASDAQ and the ability of the Company to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. While the Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable listing criteria, there is no assurance that the NASDAQ will approve the Company’s application or that the Company will complete the listing as proposed.
Draganfly management believes up-listing to NASDAQ will:
"Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to build Draganfly into an industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "In addition to increasing our visibility in the marketplace, the up-listing should improve the liquidity of our stock, broaden our institutional shareholder base and augment long-term shareholder value.”
Draganfly had significant growth in 2020 in regard to its customer acquisitions, partnerships, product development and the growth of the Company’s sales pipeline. Here are some highlights from the past twelve months:
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
