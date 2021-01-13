Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's report implies that the Asia-Pacific portable air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.53% during the years 2019-2028. South Korea, Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries, and Rest of APAC collectively shape the market in this region.



The surge in infrastructural projects and the increase in fossil fuel usage have degraded the air quality in the countries present in the Asia-Pacific region. This has increased the demand for air purifiers among various industries. Also, the rise in the purchasing power of consumers and industrial developments are generating opportunities for the studied market's growth in the region. Numerous government and private research institutes are aiming to identify methods to manufacture air purifiers with advanced filter technologies to control harmful emissions. Moreover, the increase in awareness relating to air pollution's harsh effects on human beings is also expected to propel the portable air purifier market growth during the projected years 2019-2028.



In Indonesia, land transportation, along with increasing construction projects, is largely contributing towards increasing pollution levels in the atmosphere. Additionally, as the green spaces are reducing in the country because of heavy construction, the air quality is deteriorating on a large scale. This is forcing the authorities to focus on improving air quality by outlining a green design. The government is preparing the road map of Jakarta Clean Air, which focuses on developments like eco-friendly public transportation, air quality control in the industrial and residential industry, vehicle emissions test, and more. Such initiatives will improve the demand for portable air purifiers, simultaneously fostering the growth of the studied market in the forthcoming period.



The key market enterprises include Sharp Corporation, Dyson Limited, Coway Co Ltd, Austin Air Systems Limited, and Daikin Industries Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. E-Commerce is Fastest-Growing Distribution Channel in Market

2.2.2. Soot and Dust Purifier is Major Product Type in Market

2.2.3. Activated Carbon Filtration is Rapidly Growing Filtration Technology

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Supply Chain Analysis

2.7. Effect of Covid-19 on Portable Air Purifier Market

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Impact of Low Air Quality on Economy

2.8.2. Government Support

2.8.3. Health Disorders Caused Due to Air Pollution

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Operation

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Growth in Demand for Air Filtration in Healthcare Industry

2.10.2. Increase in Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Upsurge in Demand for Renewable Resources for Power Generation

2.11.2. Release of Harmful By-Products



3. Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Filtration Technology

3.1. High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter (Hepa)

3.2. Activated Carbon Filtration

3.3. Other Filtration Technologies



4. Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Product Type

4.1. Soot & Dust Purifier

4.2. Fume & Smoke Purifier

4.3. Other Purifiers



5. Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

5.1. Supermarkets

5.2. Convenience Stores

5.3. E-Commerce

5.4. Other Distribution Channel



6. Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. China

6.2. Japan

6.3. India

6.4. South Korea

6.5. Asean Countries

6.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Blueair Inc

7.2. Daikin Industries Ltd

7.3. Dyson Limited

7.4. Panasonic Corporation

7.5. Philips International Bv

7.6. Sharp Corporation

7.7. Whirlpool Corporation

7.8. Honeywell International Inc

7.9. Coway Co Ltd

7.10. Austin Air Systems Limited

7.11. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



