Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Granola Bars Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the granola bars market and it is poised to grow by $2.32 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on granola bars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the multiple health benefits of granola and convenience of consuming granola bars on-the-go.



The granola bars market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing demand for gluten-free granola bars as one of the prime reasons driving the granola bars market growth during the next few years.



The report on granola bars market covers the following areas:

Granola bars market sizing

Granola bars market forecast

Granola bars market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading granola bars market vendors that include Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Question Nutrition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co.. Also, the granola bars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Conventional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Clif Bar & Co.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

McKee Foods

Mondelez International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Question Nutrition

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

