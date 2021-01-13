New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymeric Adsorbents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957723/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$60.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.8% share of the global Polymeric Adsorbents market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Polymeric Adsorbents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$28.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$28.5 Million by the year 2027.



Methacrylic Segment Corners a 23.7% Share in 2020



In the global Methacrylic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

Amicogen (China) Biopharm Co., Ltd.

Chemra GmbH

DowDuPont, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Shanghai Bairy Technology Co., Ltd.

Sunresin New Materials Co

Thermax Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957723/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polymeric Adsorbents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Aromatic (Crosslinked

Polystyrene) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aromatic (Crosslinked

Polystyrene) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Methacrylic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Methacrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Methacrylic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polymeric Adsorbents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2027

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by Type -

Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polymeric Adsorbents Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by Type -

Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic

(Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated

Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric Adsorbents

by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles,

Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric Adsorbents by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other

End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polymeric Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked

Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic),

Methacrylic and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polymeric Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals

and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents

by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polymeric Adsorbents

by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals

and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Polymeric Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked

Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic),

Methacrylic and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene),

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric

Adsorbents by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic

(Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Polymeric Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals and Other End-Use Industries

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Polymeric

Adsorbents by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Textiles, Chemicals

and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001