LISLE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven real estate professionals with ties to Midwest Real Estate Data were named to the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 list of top executives.

The list, which also features MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen, ranks the real estate brokerage industry’s most influential leaders based on eight criteria including organizational impact and initiatives.

MRED subscribers featured on the list included:

Michael Golden and Thad Wong (Co-CEO & Founders, @properties) - 33

and (Co-CEO & Founders, @properties) - 33 Stephen Baird , (President and CEO, Baird & Warner) - 60

, (President and CEO, Baird & Warner) - 60 Dan Kruse , (Chief Executive Officer, Century 21 Affiliated) - 129

, (Chief Executive Officer, Century 21 Affiliated) - 129 Mike Prodehl , (President and CEO , Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group) – 132

, (President and CEO , Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group) – 132 Bill Kessler , (Founder and CEO, Century 21 Affiliated) - 133

, (Founder and CEO, Century 21 Affiliated) - 133 Michelle Mills Clement , (CEO, Chicago Association of Realtors) – 163

, (CEO, Chicago Association of Realtors) – 163 Jennifer Warden, (COO and EVP, Baird & Warner) - 191

Jensen came in at 98 on the list, while Art Carter, CEO of California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) and current Strategic Manager on MRED’s Board of Managers ranked 34.

“MRED is truly fortunate to have so many visionary leaders involved in shaping the market,” Jensen said. “Their expertise and skill make the marketplace better for all and continually push our organization to deliver results for our more than 47,000 subscribers. We congratulate each of this year’s honorees.”

See the full list here.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing much of Illinois and spanning southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving its more than 47,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,500 offices.

As a leading MLS, MRED takes pride in offering important game-changing products and services for its subscribers. MRED’s Help Desk has been named one of the best support centers in North America in its class during each of the last 10 years, including a number one ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and is a principal with the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

