New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising adoption of industry 4.0 in the automotive industry is a significant factor influencing growth of the metal cutting machine market.
Market Size – USD 6,256.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Growth of the building and construction industry
The global metal cutting machine market is forecast to reach USD 9,492.8 Million by 2027, according to a latest report offered by Reports and Data. Demand for metal cutting machines has been inclining significantly in the recent past, and this can be attributed to rising adoption of industry 4.0 across traditional manufacturing and industrial practices. Also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0 involves the deployment of automation and advanced technologies, and effective processes in the industrial sector. The ongoing factory automation trend is fueling demand for and deployment of more innovative and advanced technologies in manufacturing processes, in order to enhance productivity and improve product quality and workforce management. Also, quality assurance is a significant aspect in the manufacturing sector, which requires efficient functioning of equipment and machinery. When a machine malfunctions or functions inefficiently, the quality of output metal products suffers. Industry 4.0 offers a real-time quality assurance of the metal cutting machines, thus driving the market growth.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3731
Metals used in the building & construction industry are required to be cut and fabricated according to specific dimensions. Metal cutting is a function of forming and fabricating metal as per the prerequisite specifications laid out in the architectural plans. In the construction sector, metal can be required to be cut for various applications, including structural supports (pipes, I-beams, or holes), roofing (such as thin sheet metal for air-conditioners), and embellishments among others.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted industrial activities and operations, as well as economic conditions of countries globally. The metal cutting machine industry has also been majorly impacted as a result of disruption of worldwide supply chains and shutdown of metal and metallurgy production facilities. Besides, the forced lockdown and movement restrictions had resulted in a shortage of workforce to operate metal cutting machines.
Metal Cutting Machine Market By Product Type (Laser Cutting Machine, Waterjet Cutting Machine, Plasma Cutting Machine, Flame Cutting Machine), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Electronics & Electrical, Marine), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Region Forecast To 2027, To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/metal-cutting-machine-market
Further key findings in report
List of Top Companies Profiled in this Metal Cutting Machine Market Report are:
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3731
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global metal cutting machine market on the basis of product type, industry vertical, distribution channel, and region:
Browse similar research reports:
Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market By Type (Food Slicers, Food Dicers, Food Shredders, Others), Application Type (Cheese, Meat, Fruits And Vegetables, Others), And Region- Global Forecast To 2027
Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product (Iron and Steel, Stainless Steel, Copper, Aluminum, Alumina, Zirconia), By Application (Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Firearms, Defense/Aerospace, General Industrial), And By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), Forecasts To 2027
Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size, Share, Demand By Type (Water-Based, Oil-Based, Synthetic-Based), By Distribution Channel, By Application (Dispersants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides, Surface Modifiers, Defoamers), 2017-2027
Oil Spill Management Market By Technology (Pipeline Leak Detection, Double-hull), By Response Technique (Mechanical Containment and Recovery, Chemical Recovery, Biological Recovery, Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemical, Energy and Power. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read full Press Release at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-metal-cutting-machine-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: