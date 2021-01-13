Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Services in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) contains some of the most dynamic telecoms markets and fastest growing economies in the world. This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for mobile communication services in EMAP.

This report and associated data annex provide:

  • a 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for emerging Asia-Pacific as a whole and for 13 key countries
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service
  • an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
  • a summary of results and key implications for mobile operators.

Data coverage

Connections

  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
  • Smartphone, non-smartphone

Revenue/ARPU/ASPU

  • Service, retail, wholesale
  • Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
  • Handset voice, messaging, data
  • Prepaid, contract
  • 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Traffic

  • Outgoing voice minutes, MoU
  • Mobile data traffic

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Worldwide overview
  • Regional trends
  • Country-level trends
  • Forecast methodology and assumptions
  • About the authors

Countries Covered

  • Bangladesh
  • Cambodia
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

