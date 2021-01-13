HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lepricon Technologies formally announced the launch of its community-owned and governed prediction gaming platform set for mid-2021.



Lepricon offers an easily accessible hyper-casual gaming experience with a decentralized finance layer connected through its own operating and governance token, L3P. Holders of L3P can play games, fund game development projects, create peer-to-peer prediction liquidity pools, collect unique non-fungible tokens that confer special privileges, stake their L3P to liquidity pools to earn a return, and swap them for other ERC-20 tokens and currencies. All of these activities offer the opportunity to gain additional L3P tokens.

"The gaming and blockchain industries are not only growing, but they are also merging," said Joshua Galloway, Founder & CEO of Lepricon. "Gamers understand in-game currencies and the concept of unique or rare items. Now, those currencies will exist outside of the game as tokens and rare items as NFTs, because of blockchain technology, creating real player-run economies."

Lepricon will launch with three games; Bitpool, a binary options bitcoin trading game; KQJ, a simple card prediction game; and FansPredict, a platform for fan-created predictions on any future outcome they wish to wager. Lepricon will open the platform to third-party developers to build games and other content for the Lepricon platform through a custom software development kit.

About Lepricon

Lepricon is a community-owned and governed prediction games platform that allows stakers, developers, and gamers to enjoy the benefits of DeFi in a gamified way, backed by a vibrant community in which all participants receive rewards for positive contributions and interactions.

Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) - an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code; transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority.

