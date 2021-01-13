Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityNet is announcing today that the platform operations and assets of the company have been acquired by FinTech.net, LLC which is owned and managed by C9 Capital , LLC. “EquityNet is an exciting acquisition for us,” stated Ryan Barton, Managing Director of C9 Capital. “EquityNet was the first crowdfunding marketplace in North America, and it is positioned to lead the industry again, given its significant user base and scale, and its patented crowdfunding technologies.” Scott Mikkelsen, CEO and Managing Director at C9 Capital commented, “EquityNet is a strategic acquisition that presents substantial portfolio synergies for us and great return upside, while opening up needed capital for thousands of businesses and investment opportunities for investors of all stripes. We have recapitalized and staffed EquityNet with veteran managers to unlock its full potential.”



Founder and former CEO of EquityNet, Judd Hollas, has rejoined the company to lead operations as its new CEO. According to Hollas, “EquityNet and its crowdfunding marketplace mission were conceived over 15 years ago, and I’m delighted to resume that mission at the company. We have assembled an impressive team of industry experts to guide our pathway and accomplish our aggressive market goals.”

EquityNet has transitioned its U.S. headquarters from Pittsburg, PA to Salt Lake City, UT. EquityNet looks to position itself among the top FinTech companies in the world that empower Utah’s startup and tech community known as Silicon Slopes. Utah has become one of the fastest growing States in the country, one of the top places to conduct business, and is at the epicenter for entrepreneurship and innovation. The FinTech sector has played a significant role in its explosive growth, making it a natural home for EquityNet.

Since its founding in 2005, thousands of privately-held companies and accredited investors have joined the EquityNet community to generate over $500 million in funding. The multi-patented EquityNet platform features over 10,000 listed companies covering all business maturities and industry sectors. Entrepreneurs can engage individual investors, angel groups, and venture capital funds on EquityNet to obtain the capital they need. Investors can check out any of the thousands of companies currently listed on EquityNet to find one that interests them.

About EquityNet

About C9 Capital

C9 Capital is a Midwest based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investment and acquisitions that have the potential for excellent growth and positive environmental and social consideration (ESC) and impacts. C9 has portfolio holdings primarily focused in the FinTech, AgTech, and digital marketing sectors.

