Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global veterinary software market was estimated at $1.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $2.08 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in companion animal ownership, increase in need for streamlining daily tasks in veterinary hospitals, and surge in expenditure on animal health fuel the growth of the global veterinary software market. On the other hand, lack of veterinary infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped countries impedes the growth to some extent. However, growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and potential opportunities in developing markets are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/743

Impact of COVID-19 on Veterinary Software Market:

The outbreak of Covid-19 led to increased demand for companion animals, since most of the people are working from home and they have adequate time to spend with their pets. This has been utterly advantageous for the veterinary software industry.

At the same time, the global market for veterinary software is expected to boom even post pandemic, as the software offers custom client communications and telehealth & remote monitoring solutions.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Veterinary Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/743?reqfor=covid

The global veterinary software market is analyzed across type, deployment, product type, practice type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the veterinary practice management software segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. At the same time, the veterinary imaging software segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the on premise segment held the lion's share in 2019, generating more than two-thirds of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, Europe would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The other two provinces analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/743

The key market players analyzed in the global veterinary software market report include ClienTrax, Covetrus, Inc., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., MWI Animal Health, Patterson Companies Inc., Vetspire, Inc., VIA Information Systems, Vetter Software, Inc., Animal Intelligence Software, Inc., Three Plus Group, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Petabyte Technology, and VetZ GmbH. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/veterinary-software-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: