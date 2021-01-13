New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene Furanoate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957714/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bottles segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Polyethylene Furanoate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Films Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Films segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG

AVA Biochem AG

Avantium NV

Corbion NV

Danone SA

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Swire Pacific Limited

Synvina C.V.

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957714/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyethylene Furanoate Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyethylene Furanoate Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyethylene Furanoate Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fibers (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Fibers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Fibers (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Bottles (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Bottles (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Bottles (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Films (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Films (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Films (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Polyethylene Furanoate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 15: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyethylene Furanoate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Polyethylene Furanoate Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Polyethylene Furanoate in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Review in China in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyethylene Furanoate Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Polyethylene Furanoate Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Polyethylene Furanoate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Polyethylene Furanoate Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Market Review

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Retrospect in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Polyethylene Furanoate in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Review in Italy in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyethylene Furanoate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Polyethylene Furanoate Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Polyethylene Furanoate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Polyethylene Furanoate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 48: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Polyethylene Furanoate Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Furanoate Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Polyethylene Furanoate Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Polyethylene Furanoate Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyethylene Furanoate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Furanoate Market in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Polyethylene Furanoate Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 71: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Latin America in US$

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Polyethylene Furanoate Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Polyethylene Furanoate in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Review in Latin America

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Polyethylene Furanoate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Polyethylene Furanoate Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Polyethylene Furanoate Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 87: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Polyethylene Furanoate Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Polyethylene Furanoate Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyethylene Furanoate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Polyethylene Furanoate Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Polyethylene Furanoate Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyethylene Furanoate in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Polyethylene Furanoate Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Polyethylene Furanoate Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Polyethylene Furanoate Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Polyethylene Furanoate Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 111: Polyethylene Furanoate Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957714/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001