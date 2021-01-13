Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Non-Prime Consumer Credit: Market Insight Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Review of the non-prime, or high-interest, consumer credit market. It describes the market for consumer credit agreements with average fixed interest rates over 30% per year, and profiles the main lenders involved in it.



It includes:

Review of each of the segments in the market

Discussion of key segment issues including the impact of regulation, and sets out the estimates of historical and forecast growth for each.

A set of 40 lender profiles of those active in the sector, covering financial performance, ownership, loan products offered, market positioning, corporate activity and history of the lender.

Covers the following segments and lenders operating within them:

Guarantor finance (key providers include Amigo loans and Non Standard Finance's Trust Two and George Banco)

High Cost Short Term Credit (following the exit of the majority of the largest firms in the past two years, key providers include Gain Credit and My Jar)

Home-collected credit (key providers include Morses Club, Non-Standard Finance and Provident)

Instalment credit (key providers include Non-Standard Finance's Everyday Loans, Oakbrook Finance, Darwin and Oplo)

Motor finance (key providers include S&U plc's Advantage, Provident's Moneybarn, First Response and Startline)

Credit card and other revolving loans (key providers include CapitalOne, NewDay and Provident's Vanquis)

Pawn broking (key providers include H&T Group and Ramsdens Financial)

Logbook loans (key providers include Loans2Go, Greenlight Credit, and Norfolk Capital's Mobile Money)

Rent-to-own (following the exit of Brighthouse, key providers include Temple Finance and Mutual)

Who is the report intended for?

Operators of of non-prime businesses themselves

Investors in these businesses

Retailers

Market regulators and policymakers

Banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector

What are the sources and methodology?

Interviews with senior-level contacts in the consumer credit industry

In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant market drivers

Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry

Information from these sources has been synthesised and presented clearly and concisely with extensive use of charts and tables to illuminate points and support conclusions

Market forecasts have been constructed using simple assumptions which are clearly stated. Supporting evidence is provided for the assumptions but readers can flex them where required to model alternative scenarios.

Key Topics Covered:



Summary

Market background

Market size and growth



About the Publisher

Company background

Consulting services

Commercial/operational due diligence

Custom market analysis

Primary research

Growth strategy

Related research

Research subscriptions

About the Publisher: example consumer credit research and consulting clients



Contents

List of Charts and Tables

Non-prime consumer credit market

Definition

Number of non-prime consumers

Non-prime consumer credit market segments

Market growth

Non-prime consumer credit segments

1. Guarantor Finance

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

2. High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)

Definition

Key players

Sector size and trends

Insight: Price cap makes traditional payday loans unprofitable

3. Home-collected Credit

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

4. Installment Credit

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

5. Motor finance

Definition

Significant players

Sector size and trends

Sector trends

Insight: Non-prime credit accounts for small part of car finance market

6. Credit cards and other revolving Loans

Definition

Key players

Sector size

Sector trends

7. Pawnbroking

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

8. Logbook loans

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

9. Rent-to-own

Definition

Significant players

Sector size

Sector trends

Insight: Non-prime finance slowly departs the high street

Alternatives

Credit unions

Community Development Finance Institutions

Fintech solutions

Government alternatives

Unauthorised lenders

Forecasts

High Cost Short Term Credit (HCSTC)

Home-collected credit

Installment credit including some second-charge mortgages

Motor finance

Credit card and other revolving loans

Pawnbroking

Logbook loans

Rent-to-own

Drivers of Non-Prime Credit Usage

1. Economic growth



2. Consumer borrowing



3. Unemployment and underemployment



4. Wage growth and the impact of benefit policies



5. Levels of self-employment and trade union membership



6. Housing costs



7. Access to mainstream finance



8. Personal insolvency and bankruptcy



9. Other poverty indicators: food bank usage and rough sleeping

Non-Prime Credit Regulation

FCA regulation

Insight: Affordability regulation is key to the market

FOS complaints/losses

Financial performance of lenders

Productivity analysis

Firms leaving non-prime consumer credit

Major lenders (loan books >20m)

1stStop

Advantage Finance

Amigo Loans

Avant Credit

Bamboo

Billing Finance

Blue Motor

Capital One

CashEuroNet UK (Enova)

Caversham Finance (Brighthouse)

Darwin loan solutions (Evolution, Progressive)

DJS (UK)

Elevate Credit International (Sunny)

First Response

Gain Credit

H & T Group PLC (Harvey & Thompson)

Indigo Michael (Safety Net Credit)

Madison CF UK (118 118 Money)

Marsh

Morses Club

Mutual

MYJAR

New Day

Norfolk Capital

Oakbrook Finance

Private & Commercial

Provident

Startline

Temple Finance

Other lenders (loan books 5m to 20m)

Active Securities

Cash on Go

Ferratum UK

Go Car Credit

Greenlight Credit

Instant Cash Loans

Loans2Go

Mallard Leasing

PDL Finance

Premium Plan

Ramsdens Financial

Speedloan Finance

Think Money

Uncle Buck Finance LLP

Valour Finance

