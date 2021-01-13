New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyamide-imide Resin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957709/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass-Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$362.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon-Filled segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $149.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Polyamide-imide Resin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$149.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$168.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Unfilled Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Unfilled segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957709/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyamide-imide Resin Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyamide-imide Resin Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyamide-imide Resin Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Glass-Filled (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Glass-Filled (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Glass-Filled (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Carbon-Filled (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Carbon-Filled (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Carbon-Filled (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Unfilled (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Unfilled (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Unfilled (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 21: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Polyamide-imide Resin: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Polyamide-imide Resin Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Polyamide-imide Resin Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyamide-imide Resin Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Polyamide-imide Resin Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Polyamide-imide Resin Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Polyamide-imide Resin:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 66: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyamide-imide
Resin: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Polyamide-imide Resin Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 74: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Polyamide-imide Resin Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Polyamide-imide Resin Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Polyamide-imide Resin Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Polyamide-imide Resin: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Polyamide-imide Resin Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Polyamide-imide Resin Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Polyamide-imide Resin Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Polyamide-imide Resin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Polyamide-imide Resin Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Polyamide-imide Resin Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Polyamide-imide Resin Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Polyamide-imide Resin Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Polyamide-imide Resin Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957709/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: