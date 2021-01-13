New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyacrylic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957707/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water & Wastewater Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$993 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detergents & Cleaners segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $704 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Polyacrylic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$704 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$732.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Paints, Coatings, & Inks Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Paints, Coatings, & Inks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$137.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$190.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$481.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arkema Group

Ashland, Inc.

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Zouping Dongfang Chemical Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyacrylic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyacrylic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyacrylic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Water & Wastewater Treatment (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Detergents & Cleaners (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Detergents & Cleaners (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Detergents & Cleaners (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Paints, Coatings, & Inks (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Paints, Coatings, & Inks (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Paints, Coatings, & Inks (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Super Absorbent Polymers (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Super Absorbent Polymers (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Super Absorbent Polymers (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyacrylic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Polyacrylic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Polyacrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Polyacrylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyacrylic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Polyacrylic Acid Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Polyacrylic Acid in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Polyacrylic Acid Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyacrylic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Polyacrylic Acid Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Polyacrylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Polyacrylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Polyacrylic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Polyacrylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Polyacrylic Acid in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Polyacrylic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyacrylic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Polyacrylic Acid Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Polyacrylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Polyacrylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Polyacrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Polyacrylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Polyacrylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Polyacrylic Acid Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Polyacrylic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Polyacrylic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Polyacrylic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Polyacrylic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyacrylic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Polyacrylic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Polyacrylic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Polyacrylic Acid in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Polyacrylic Acid Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Polyacrylic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Polyacrylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Polyacrylic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Polyacrylic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Polyacrylic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Polyacrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Polyacrylic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Polyacrylic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Polyacrylic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Polyacrylic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Polyacrylic Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Polyacrylic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyacrylic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Polyacrylic Acid Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Polyacrylic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyacrylic Acid in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Polyacrylic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Polyacrylic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Polyacrylic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Polyacrylic Acid Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Polyacrylic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Polyacrylic Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Polyacrylic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Polyacrylic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Polyacrylic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

