Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first part of this study goes in-depth into the role of Europe in the world furniture context and provides historical series for furniture production, consumption and trade, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of European producers (labour cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, research and development, innovations and policy issues), imports penetration, export orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.
European furniture market potentials and development insights: insights concerning the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global and European furniture sector, future perspectives for the furniture sector in Europe, furniture market forecasts up to 2021.
Furniture manufacturing system and trends in furniture production by sub-segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture).
Top furniture manufacturers in Europe: the competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.
Around 1300 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, email address and website.
COUNTRY ANALYSIS: 30 COUNTRY REPORTS.
For each considered country (Austria, Belgium-Lux, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom):
Key Topics Covered:
THE EUROPEAN FURNITURE SECTOR
COUNTRY ANALYSIS:
Outline of the market, macroeconomic trends, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2014-2019, trading partners, manufacturing productive system and consumption by region.
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy6nw8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: