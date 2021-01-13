Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water Softener Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Water Softener Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $436.8 million, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Water softener is primary filtration units used for conversion of hard water to soft water. The water softeners eliminate calcium and magnesium present in the water by chemical and physical methods in a controlled way to reduce the ill effects of the hard water over the end-use application. Increasing awareness of ill effects of hard water and technological advancement are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising disposable income and advancement of R&D activities further enhance the overall market demand for water softener during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The report India Water Softener Market; Forecast (2020-2025), covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the India Water Softener Market:



By Type: Electric, Manual

By Product: Salt Based, Salt Free

By Process: Ion Exchange, Distillation, Reverse Osmosis

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Key Takeaways

Increasing awareness of ill effects of hard water and technological advancement is driving the market growth of India Water Softener.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the India Water Softener Market report.

High cost and lack of awareness are challenging the growth of the market.

India Water Softener Market Segment Analysis; By Type



Based on the Type, India Water Softener Market is segmented into Electric, Manual. The electric segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to increasing higher efficiency and added functionalities which are contributing to the growth of this segment.



India Water Softener Market Segment Analysis; By Product



Based on the Product, India Water Softener Market is segmented into Salt Based, Salt Free. In 2019, salt based held the largest share in the India Water Softener Market. This is mainly owing to low price, high efficiency in decreasing scale formation in boilers, tanks, and pipes along with easy availability. Moreover, it decreases pH and decreases consumption of soaps and detergents that are required for laundry and cleaning are contributing to the growth of this segment.



India Water Softener Market Drivers



Increasing Awareness of Ill Effects of hard Water



Increasing awareness of ill effects of hard water are some factors driving the market growth of this segment. Several other conducive health issues resulting from consumption of hard water include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others. This has resulted in high demand for water softeners.



Technological Advancement



Increasing technological advancement and growing acceptance of product in industrial applications including food processing, chemical, textile and refineries are some factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, research and development of water softener technology manufacturers have produced more efficient and less resource consuming water softeners are contributing to the growth of India Water Softener Market.



India Water Softener Market Challenges



High cost and lack of awareness lack of awareness in rural areas about the effect of hard water of appliances and advantages of water softening systems are challenging the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.



India Water Softener Industry Outlook



Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the India Water Softener Market. India Water Softener top 10 companies are Thermax Limited, 3M India Ltd., Eco Crystal Pvt ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Pure N Safe Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bluebird Water Purifiers, Pentair Water India, Fontus Water Pvt Ltd, Kent, Hi-Tech RO and Aquionics Development India Pvt. Ltd.



Acquisitions/Product Launches:

On 8 June 2016, Bluebird Water Purifiers launches new Alkarich Technology which provides pure water.

On 20 Septemper 2018, Hi-Tech RO launches new hi tech sweet water technology that helps to provide soft water and with purity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. India Water Softener Market Overview

1.1 Definitions and Scope



2. India Water Softener Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market Size and Key Trends

2.2 Key trends by Type

2.3 Key trends by Product

2.4 Key trends by Process

2.5 Key trends by End-Use



3. India Water Softener Market Landscape

3.1 Market Share Analysis - Key Companies

3.2 Product Benchmarking - Key Companies

3.3 Financial Analysis - Key Companies

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Pricing Analysis



4. India Water Softener Market Forces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Constraints/Challenges

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Powers of Customers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Rivalry Among Existing Players

4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



5. India Water Softener Market Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Opportunities Analysis

5.3 Market Life Cycle



6. India Water Softener Market - By Type (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

6.1 Electric

6.2 Manual



7. India Water Softener Market - By Product (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

7.1 Salt Based

7.2 Salt Free



8. India Water Softener Market - By Process (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

8.1 Ion Exchange

8.2 Distillation

8.3 Reverse Osmosis



9. India Water Softener Market - By End-Use (Market Size - $Million/$Billion)

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial



10. India Water Softener Market Entropy



11. India Water Softener Market Company Analysis



