Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta is proud to announce it has received 12 Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading and independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services. This is an acknowledgment of the capabilities of Konica Minolta’s multi-functional peripheral devices (MFPs) with the leading industry awards. All devices are from Konica Minolta’s new bizhub i-Series, underlining the successful relaunch of the company’s MFP range. In addition to 10 BLI 2021 Pick Awards for its bizhub A3 MFPs, Konica Minolta secured the BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award. Based on long-term comprehensive testing, Konica Minolta was further acknowledged with the BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award.

Companies demand consistent quality, reliability and the highest levels of usability from their office printers – and it is in exactly these areas that Konica Minolta’s A3 bizhub i-Series range impressed the testers from Keypoint Intelligence. Twelve Konica Minolta bizhub A3 MPFs received the Highly Recommended overall rating for outstanding performance in Keypoint Intelligence lab testing. Ten of those models earned Pick Awards in their respective segments: bizhub C250i, C300i, C450i, C550i, C650i, 300i, 360i, 450i, 550i and 750i. This earned Konica Minolta additionally the ‘BLI 2021 A3 Line of the Year’ award.

“Thank you to Keypoint Intelligence for this honor. We are tremendously proud to be recognized for the best A3 product line in the market,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. “As an organization that has expanded into many different areas, we have remained true to this industry and driving our core business by continuing to incorporate advanced technology and functionality to improve customer experience. Winning BLI’s 2021 A3 Line of the Year Award is a testament to our unwavering dedication.”

This underlying philosophy in product design is the basis for the high usability of the devices and offers a high degree of end-to-end ease of use. For example: The large control panels provide easy access to all basic settings and touch navigation for a pleasant and effective user experience. The panel can be fully customized with all tools and apps a specific user most frequently needs. Further, the preinstalled MarketPlace on all devices gives access to a wide range of cloud offerings.

The BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand further shows that Konica Minolta’s MFPs are able to deliver repeatable high-quality printing results: For this award, BLI analyzed color consistency for well over 20 years and the last five years of results have been included in this evaluation. Technicians print IT8 color charts at specific test points throughout a device’s reliability test, which are then measured using Xrite i1Profiler software together with the i1Pro2 spectrophotometer/iO table combination.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio, from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. Press Contact

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us