New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957704/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Vented, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$337.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breath-Actuated segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Pneumatic Nebulizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$175.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957704/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pneumatic Nebulizers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pneumatic Nebulizers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pneumatic Nebulizers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Vented (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Vented (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Vented (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Breath-Actuated (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Breath-Actuated (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Breath-Actuated (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Pneumatic Nebulizers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pneumatic Nebulizers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 26: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: French Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Pneumatic Nebulizers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pneumatic Nebulizers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Nebulizers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Pneumatic Nebulizers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Pneumatic Nebulizers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Pneumatic Nebulizers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Pneumatic Nebulizers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Pneumatic Nebulizers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Pneumatic Nebulizers Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957704/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: