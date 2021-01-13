New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957703/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wind Energy segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Sporting Goods Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Sporting Goods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957703/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Wind Energy (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Wind Energy (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Wind Energy (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Sporting Goods (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Sporting Goods (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Sporting Goods (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in
US$ for 2012-2019
Table 21: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PMI Foam
and Other High Performance Foam Core in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Review in China in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application:
2020-2027
Table 35: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by Application:
2020-2027
Table 38: French PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Review in Italy in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PMI
Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 54: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application:
2020-2027
Table 56: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 61: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 68: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 69: Indian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 77: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Latin America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Review in Latin America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application:
2020-2027
Table 83: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application:
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Historic Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by
Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 93: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PMI Foam
and Other High Performance Foam Core in US$ by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application:
2020-2027
Table 104: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian PMI Foam and Other High Performance
Foam Core Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East PMI Foam and Other High
Performance Foam Core Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam
Core Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core
Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 117: PMI Foam and Other High Performance Foam Core Market
Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957703/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: