TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President & Chief Advocate of Aurora Strategy Group is proud to announce that the firm has joined the International Public Relations Network (IPRN). “We are excited to be a part of a dynamic and exciting group of independent international agencies that will add value to our clients and expand our reach,” said Wieder. “At the same time, we will be able to help our partners who are conducting international campaigns have boots on the ground in Canada who understand the local and nuanced considerations in dealing with the Canadian market.”



The IPRN was founded in 1995 and has 52 agency members in 41 countries in 104 cities. Luis Gonzalez, President of the IPRN welcomed Aurora saying, “We are excited to have a new Canadian partner who has a national reach and such an experienced staff. IPRN members help each other through joint projects, great connections, case studies and referrals that support their clients to meet their public relations objectives and increase business.”

IPRN is very active and brings together members annually to share best practices and strategies. As part of the meeting the IPRN Annual Awards are presented showcasing some of the best work from member agencies. “We look forward to being active members and learn from fellow agency members and PR specialists in many countries on how to help deliver our client’s message,” Wieder said. In addition, IPRN members host webinars and other activities on a variety of topics throughout the year that provides continuing knowledge to members.

“With so many Canadian firms conducting business internationally it made sense for Aurora to align itself with an international network that could provide clients with additional reach and one stop shopping,” Wieder added. “Now clients don’t need to conduct multiple searches in different markets saving them both time and money.”

About Aurora Strategy Group - An award-winning public affair, government relations and public relations firm based in Toronto with offices in Edmonton and Moncton, the multidisciplinary team is focused on ensuring Your Message. Delivered. ™

