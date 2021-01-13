Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Insights into the Indian Electric Two-wheeler Industry, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two-wheeler industry in India is arguably the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and has been undergoing significant changes in the last 5 to 6 years as a result of multiple factors. These include government regulations, OEM innovation and development, customer demographics changes, and the overall economic health of the country.



For example, one major change that has occurred in the recent past has been the government's mandate to OEMs to reduce the levels of pollution from two-wheelers by transitioning the industry from the Bharat stage IV emission standard to the Bharat stage VI.



OEMs were given a period of three years to change over their products and sell their inventories before the deadline that passed this year at the end of March. However, the most anticipated change that is expected in the industry amongst all stakeholders and customers alike is the evolution of vehicles from petrol power to completely electric powertrains.

Over the last few years, both the central and state governments in India have provided various guidelines and incentives to OEMs and end customers to boost the sales of electric vehicles in the country. These initiatives and reforms have given birth to new companies in the market that have managed to design, manufacture, and sell in the country and also distributors of imported products, mostly from China.



However, the anticipated growth has not come to fruition due to several factors including the high cost of vehicles (owing to the expensive batteries), poor charging infrastructure, lack of service centers, and overall lack of knowledge about the product. Therefore in order to further boost the growth of the electric two-wheeler industry, more measures are required especially from the government side.

Key Features

Key growth metrics of the industry in terms of revenue and unit sales

Growth drivers and restraints

Key findings from a holistic point of view in the industry

Current market trends in terms of technology and competition

Key government regulations defining the industry

Current and expected electric charging infrastructure

Electric vehicle and supplier production snapshot in the country

Comparative cost analysis between a current electric and petrol-powered vehicle for the end customer

Electric two-wheeler market snapshot in terms of competitors, products, sales, and market share, especially for low and high-speed electric vehicles

Brand profiles of key low and high-speed electric scooter companies

Expected retail strategies for key electric two-wheeler brands

Future battery subscription plans to enable cheaper transportation solutions

Mobility services and plans that offer electric mobility

Market growth strategies in terms of OEMs and government mandates

Future expected growth strategies

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Electric Two-wheeler (2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Insights into the India Electric 2W Market

Electric 2W Market Overview in India

2W Market and OEM Segmentation

The Need for Electric 2Ws

Key Findings

Overall Market Development

Key Growth Metrics

Electric 2Ws Market - Growth Drivers

Electric 2Ws Market - Growth Restraints

Current Market Trends

Key Government Regulations

Snapshot of Key State Government Regulations

Policy Roadmap for EVs in India

Electric 2W Charging Infrastructure

Electric 2W Production Snapshot

Electric 2W Key Component Production Snapshot

Comparative Cost Analysis

Overall 2W Market Snapshot 2019

Electric 2W Sales Market Overview

Electric 2W Market Segmentation

Snapshot of Electric Two-wheeler Models

Electric 2W Sales - High Speed e-Scooters in India

Unit Shipment Forecast

Key Brand Profiles - Okinawa

Key Brand Profiles - Hero Electric

Key Brand Profiles - Ather Energy

Key Brand Profiles - Ampere Vehicles

Key Brand Profiles - Revolt Motors

Key Brand Profiles - Low-speed e-Scooters in India

Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Expansions

Electric 2W Retail Strategies

Fintech Startups Driving EV Sales

Battery Subscription Plans

Mobility Service Plans

Future Expectations

Growth Opportunity Universe

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives for Electric 2W Market Boost, 2019

Growth Opportunity 2: Localization of Manufacturing (EVs as well as Components), 2019

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of the Charging Infrastructure, 2019

