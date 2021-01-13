Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Insights into the Indian Electric Two-wheeler Industry, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The two-wheeler industry in India is arguably the biggest two-wheeler market in the world and has been undergoing significant changes in the last 5 to 6 years as a result of multiple factors. These include government regulations, OEM innovation and development, customer demographics changes, and the overall economic health of the country.
For example, one major change that has occurred in the recent past has been the government's mandate to OEMs to reduce the levels of pollution from two-wheelers by transitioning the industry from the Bharat stage IV emission standard to the Bharat stage VI.
OEMs were given a period of three years to change over their products and sell their inventories before the deadline that passed this year at the end of March. However, the most anticipated change that is expected in the industry amongst all stakeholders and customers alike is the evolution of vehicles from petrol power to completely electric powertrains.
Over the last few years, both the central and state governments in India have provided various guidelines and incentives to OEMs and end customers to boost the sales of electric vehicles in the country. These initiatives and reforms have given birth to new companies in the market that have managed to design, manufacture, and sell in the country and also distributors of imported products, mostly from China.
However, the anticipated growth has not come to fruition due to several factors including the high cost of vehicles (owing to the expensive batteries), poor charging infrastructure, lack of service centers, and overall lack of knowledge about the product. Therefore in order to further boost the growth of the electric two-wheeler industry, more measures are required especially from the government side.
