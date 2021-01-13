Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glutathione Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glutathione market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028.



The rising worldwide research and development in glutathione products is expected to further boost the market with growing investments from giant players in the market.



Owing to the growing application of glutathione in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care and food & beverage industries, the glutathione market is expected to increase considerably in the coming years. Glutathione is added in a variety of foods and formulations on account of its dietary benefits. As a result of its immune boosting property, the global demand for glutathione is further expected to increase over the forecast period.



The global glutathione market consists of various segments that are segmented by end user and region. The market is further segmented by end user into food & beverage industry, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care. Out of these, the healthcare segment registered the largest market share of around 53% in the year 2019. The glutathione market is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing the product's application in manufacturing various drugs. It helps in boosting insulin tolerance in older people as well as contributes to decreasing Parkinson's disease symptoms.



The rising geriatric population generates demand for these products as they are more susceptible to age-related illnesses. Healthcare is further sub segmented into product, form and application. Product is further segmented into glutathione oxidized and glutathione reduced products. The glutathione reduced segment accounted for around USD 66 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global glutathione market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America held the highest share in 2019 and is estimated to hold this position throughout the forecast period.



On account of the changing lifestyle of the population in North American countries and increasing awareness among consumers in the region, the glutathione market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Multiple benefits associated with the consumption of glutathione on immunity, skin brightening, and protection of cells from oxidative stress, has led to the increase in demand for glutathione in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of North America's glutathione market during the forecast period.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global glutathione market are



Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Nissor Pharmaceuticals

Merck KGaA

Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Jincheng Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Glutathione Market



1. Introduction

Product Overview

Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions And Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Glutathione Market



5. Regulatory Landscape



6. Analysis Of Market Dynamics

6.1. Growth Drivers

6.2. Market Trends



7. Major Roadblocks For The Market Growth



8. Key Market Opportunities



9. Industry Value Chain Analysis



10. Impact Of Covid 19 On The Glutathione Market

Impact On The End Users

Impact On Price Trend

Impact On Supply Chain

Impact On Marketing Strategies Of Major Players

Impact On Revenue Generation Of Key Players

Market Impact Analysis In 2020 (Quarter Wise) W.R.T Covid-19 Epidemic (USD Million)

11. End User Analysis

Healthcare

Product Analysis

Application Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning

Future Outlook

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

12. Global Glutathione Market Outlook

Market Overview

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Kgs)

Glutathione Market Segmentation, 2019-2028

By End User

Healthcare, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

By Product

Glutathione Oxidized, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

Glutathione Reduced, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

By Form

Supplements, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Injections, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Inhaled, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Application

Cancer, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Cataract, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Glaucoma, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Immunity, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Brain, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Cystic Fibrosis, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Alzheimer's, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Liver, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Kidney, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Joint Pain, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Food & Beverage, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

By Product

Glutathione Oxidized, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

Glutathione Reduced, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

By Application

Healthy Food, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Juice, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Wine Making, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Cosmetics & Personal Care, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

By Product

Glutathione Oxidized, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

Glutathione Reduced, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kgs)

By Form

Cream, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Soap, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Lotion, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Serum, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

By Application

Skin Brightening, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Anti-Aging, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Hair Loss, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)

13. North America Glutathione Outlook Till 2028



14. Europe Glutathione Outlook Till 2028



15. Asia Pacific (Without Southeast Asia) Glutathione Outlook Till 2028



16. Latin America Glutathione Outlook Till 2028



17. Middle East And Africa Glutathione Outlook Till 2028



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competitive Benchmarking

18.2. Market Share Analysis Of Leading Companies In Glutathione Market

18.3. Company Assessment



19. Analyst's Review



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi8z9e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900