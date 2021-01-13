New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957701/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Film-Food Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film-Non-Food Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13% share of the global Plastomers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Plastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Film-Stretch & Shrink Film Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020



In the global Film-Stretch & Shrink Film segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$364.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$520.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpha Group

Borealis AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Plastomer Corporation

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

SK Group

Sumitomo Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957701/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Film-Food

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Film-Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Film-Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Film-Non-Food

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Film-Non-Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Film-Non-Food Packaging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Film-Stretch & Shrink Film

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Film-Stretch & Shrink

Film by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wires & Cables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wires & Cables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wires & Cables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer

Modification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Polymer Modification by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Modification by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plastomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food Packaging,

Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plastomers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Plastomers by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 46: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 47: France Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 56: UK Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food Packaging,

Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 58: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 62: Russia Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Plastomers by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food

Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires &

Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers

by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 74: Australia Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 76: India Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 77: India Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: India 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers

by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: South Korea Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Plastomers by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food

Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires &

Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastomers

by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Plastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Plastomers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Plastomers by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food

Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires &

Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Latin America Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: Argentina Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 94: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 95: Brazil Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 97: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 98: Mexico Historic Review for Plastomers by Application -

Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification,

Medical and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,

Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 100: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Plastomers by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food

Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires &

Cables, Polymer Modification, Medical and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Plastomers

by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Plastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch &

Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Middle East Historic Review for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Plastomers

by Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 107: Middle East Historic Review for Plastomers by

Application - Film-Food Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging,

Film-Stretch & Shrink Film, Automotive, Wires & Cables, Polymer

Modification, Medical and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 108: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Plastomers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film-Food

Packaging, Film-Non-Food Packaging, Film-Stretch & Shrink Film,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957701/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001