NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Michael Zampetti, Jr., Managing Director, has joined the Commercial finance team led by Scott Chisholm, based in New York. In this role, Mr. Zampetti will focus on loan production across an array of platforms while working to expand the firm’s lending activities to a broader scope of commercial asset classes.



Mr. Zampetti brings to Greystone 20 years of CRE lending, asset management, and securitization. He comes to Greystone after seven years at CIBC, where he focused on balance sheet and CMBS lending. Prior to CIBC, Mr. Zampetti spent time at CWCapital, FitchRatings, and Credit Suisse.

“I look forward to the opportunity to expand the firm’s capabilities in commercial lending, while offering an unmatched range of financing options to multifamily clients nationwide,” commented Mr. Zampetti.

“Michael brings a long track record of success and deep relationships across the industry. We look forward to his leadership on the commercial team,” said Mr. Chisholm.

