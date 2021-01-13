New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pine-Derived Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957693/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TOFA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TOR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Pine-Derived Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Gum Turpentine Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Gum Turpentine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$717.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$993.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$700 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Arizona Chemical Company

DRT

Eastman Chemical Company

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Harima Chemicals, Inc.

Ingevity

Mentha & Allied Products Private Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957693/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pine-Derived Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pine-Derived Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pine-Derived Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: TOFA (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: TOFA (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: TOFA (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: TOR (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: TOR (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: TOR (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Gum Turpentine (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Gum Turpentine (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Gum Turpentine (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Gum Rosin (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Gum Rosin (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Gum Rosin (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Paints & Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Paints & Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Surfactants (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Surfactants (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Surfactants (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Printing Inks (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Printing Inks (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Printing Inks (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Pine-Derived Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Pine-Derived Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pine-Derived Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Japanese Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Pine-Derived Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Pine-Derived Chemicals in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pine-Derived Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Pine-Derived Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Pine-Derived Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Pine-Derived Chemicals Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Pine-Derived Chemicals in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Pine-Derived Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pine-Derived Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Pine-Derived Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Pine-Derived Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Pine-Derived Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Pine-Derived Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Pine-Derived Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 106: Rest of World Pine-Derived Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 107: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of World Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957693/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001