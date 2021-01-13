New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pine-Derived Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957693/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TOFA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TOR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Pine-Derived Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Gum Turpentine Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Gum Turpentine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$717.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$993.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$700 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pine-Derived Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pine-Derived Chemicals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pine-Derived Chemicals Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: TOFA (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: TOFA (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: TOFA (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: TOR (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: TOR (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: TOR (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Gum Turpentine (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Gum Turpentine (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Gum Turpentine (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Gum Rosin (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Gum Rosin (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Gum Rosin (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Paints & Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Paints & Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Surfactants (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Surfactants (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Surfactants (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Printing Inks (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Printing Inks (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Printing Inks (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
