According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding disposal of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Richard Bisson

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S



b) First notification /change to notification

First notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /

Securities code

Shares

DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Disposal of shares

c) Price(s) and volume (s)

Price: DKK 130.60 per share



Volume: 6,500



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 6,500



Price: DKK 848,900

e) Date of the transaction

December 7, 2020