According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding disposal of Nilfisk shares as follows:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
| Name
|Richard Bisson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
| Occupation / title
| Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S
|b)
| First notification /change to notification
|First notification
|3.
|Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
|a)
| Name
|Nilfisk Holding A/S
|b)
| LEI code
|529900FSU45YYVLKB451
|4.
|Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
| Shares
DK0060907293
|b)
| Transaction type
|Disposal of shares
|c)
| Price(s) and volume (s)
| Price: DKK 130.60 per share
Volume: 6,500
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
| Volume: 6,500
Price: DKK 848,900
|e)
| Date of the transaction
|December 7, 2020
|f)
| Market place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
Contact
Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832
Media Relations
Steffen Stoevelbaek
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
