MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After careful consideration and event attendee analysis with officials in Myrtle Beach, SC., the organizers of chili’s biggest annual event have announced the rescheduling of its 54th world championship to the fall of 2021. The new dates for the World Championships Chili Cook Off (WCCC) will now be September 17-19, 2021.

“We know chiliheads are eager to get back to cooking after such a long year of postponements and inactivity as a result of the pandemic,” said Mike McCloud, President/CEO of MMA Creative, the company responsible for WCCC . “We are too. But with COVID-19 continuing to create many issues for citizens everywhere, we think April is too early. We have spent a lot of time talking to local officials and weighing the options. All of our key constituents — from sponsors to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce — feel like a Fall timeframe would be more rewarding for everyone involved.”

McCloud went on to say that he wants WCCC’s inaugural year in Myrtle Beach to be a strong and successful one. He feels that giving the country and the competition food industry a little more time to recover from the pandemic will make this goal much more achievable.

“There are still travel restrictions in certain parts of the country as well as many restrictions on large public gatherings. We have a great event planned, with a lot of local interest in attending. We want to be able to conduct it in an environment that will allow for more participation than is currently allowed,” McCloud said.

“We are thrilled to welcome chiliheads from across America to come and experience the magic of Myrtle Beach and The Grand Strand as they compete in the World Championship Chili Cook Off,” said Karen Riordan, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Fall is a great time for this event, as the weather is warm, attractions are open, and the beach is beautiful.”

WCCC will be hosted at the same location as was planned for the spring date — the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, which is in the heart of the Grand Strand and faces the Atlantic Ocean.

Chili cooks who are registered to compete but have a conflict with the new dates are instructed to email vmarnick@icschili.com to remove his/her name from the registration list. Otherwise, all registered cooks will be automatically moved to the September date.

About the International Chili Society

Since 1967, the International Chili Society (ICS) has been bringing people together over one of America's greatest culinary creations. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by the chili arena since ICS was started. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cookoff (WCCC) and crowns World Champions. To see previous winners, click here.

