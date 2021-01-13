Dublin, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled, Patient Side), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardio, Gastroenterology, Nephrology), Surgical (Ortho, Neuro, Cardio) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fluoroscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025 from USD 5.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8%



Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities. However, the risk of radiation exposure is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.

The diagnostic applications segment will continue to dominate the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market is further segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications (urologic surgeries, endobronchial and thoracic surgeries, and maxillofacial surgeries). The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of fluoroscopic imaging in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cardiac disorders, digestive diseases, and kidney diseases; the rising geriatric population; and the high burden of CVDs.

The fluoroscopy equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fluoroscopy Equipment: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Fluoroscopy Systems, by Type (2020)

4.3 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Advantages of Fpds Over Image Intensifiers

5.1.2.2 Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

5.1.2.3 Reimbursement Cuts for Analog Radiography Systems

5.1.2.4 Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Chronic Disease Prevalence

5.1.2.5 Awareness Programs, Conferences, and Funding Activities

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Radiation Exposure

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Growing Demand for Data-Integrated Imaging Systems

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Increased Adoption of Refurbished Diagnostic Imaging Systems

5.1.6 COVID-19 Impact/Effect

6 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fixed C-Arms

6.3 Fluoroscopy Systems

6.4 Mobile C-Arms



7 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.3 Surgical Applications



8 Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Row



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis



10 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

10.2.1 Stars

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Participants

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

10.3.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.2 Emerging Blocks

10.3.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.4 Dynamic Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Acquisitions

10.4.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Siemens Healthineers

11.2 GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11.3 Philips

11.4 Shimadzu

11.5 Ziehm Imaging GmbH

11.6 Canon Medical Systems

11.7 Hitachi, Ltd.

11.8 Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

11.9 Hologic, Inc.

11.10 Adani Systems, Inc.

11.11 Genoray Co.

11.12 Orthoscan, Inc.

11.13 Omega Medical Imaging, LLC.

11.14 Italray

11.15 MS Westfalia GmbH

11.16 Medtronic

11.17 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

11.18 Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

11.19 Sternmed GmbH

11.20 Allengers

11.21 Listem

11.22 Idetec Medical Imaging

11.23 Trivitron Healthcare

11.24 Mediray Healthcare

11.25 BMI Biomedical International S.R.L.

