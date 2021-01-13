LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, appoints Aziz Benmalek as Executive Vice President of the global partner organisation. This role will see him leading the Sage global partner strategy.



Benmalek brings more than 20 years’ experience in the technology sector across cloud computing, cloud market dynamics and SaaS businesses.

He joins Sage from Splunk Inc. where he was Vice President of Worldwide Indirect Sales, Partners and Business Development. He also previously spent 22 years at Microsoft in various roles, including Vice President of Worldwide Cloud and Managed Service Providers, and General Manager of Hosting and Cloud Services.

At Sage, Benmalek will be responsible for leading the strategy to support the success of Sage’s ecosystem of partners, ISVs, App Developers and Strategic Alliances to drive mutual growth. Bringing deep customer and partner knowledge, Benmalek’s remit will see him supporting Sage’s global partners in evolving their businesses toward SaaS revenue models, and further building the breadth and depth of the Sage Business Cloud portfolio with add-on cloud solutions.

He will lead on the growth of the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace, introducing this platform to additional regions, onboarding more ISVs and App Developers and connecting them with two million active Sage customers.

Lee Perkins, Chief Operating Officer, Sage comments: “As our partners and customers continue to adapt their businesses to succeed in the current climate, the need for digital transformation is rapidly accelerating. Customers are looking to our partners for cloud solutions that make it easy for them to do business. Aziz joins us with deep knowledge and experience in channel first cloud computing and a passion for customer success. Through his leadership, Sage is positioned to support our partners’ success – and that of our mutual customers – better than ever before.”

Aziz Benmalek comments: “It’s an exciting time for Sage and I am proud to be joining the business to work alongside our partners to drive our mutual success. Our focus is to create an ecosystem that is rich in new opportunities for every type of Sage partner – bringing the technology our shared customers need to help them during this difficult time for businesses around the world.”

Media contact:

Kirsty Bennett

+447870-983-051

Kirsty.bennett@sage.com

Additional resources:

Like Sage on Facebook – https://en-gb.facebook.com/SageUK/

Follow Sage on Twitter – https://twitter.com/sagegroupplc?lang=en

Follow Sage News – https://www.sage.com/en-gb/news/

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

Notes to editors