CEGEDIM
Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2021
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:
- 12,216 shares
- € 47,506.45
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 263
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,940 shares for € 210,114.37
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,749 shares for € 124,029.33
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 9,025 shares
- € 133,591.49
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 216
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,135 shares for € 157,719.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,110 shares for € 192,695.80
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
