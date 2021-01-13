NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent provider of digital media measurement software and analytics, today announced the appointment of Julie Eddleman as EVP, Global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Eddleman will lead the company’s sales and client service organizations worldwide. She will report to Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.



“I’m delighted to welcome Julie to the stellar leadership team at DV,” said Zagorski. “She’s one of the most respected digital marketing and commercial leaders in the industry, with a proven track record of building strong, supportive business cultures and long-term, strategic partnerships with leading global brands. At DV, our mission is to foster transparency and trust in digital marketing – helping to build a stronger, more secure ad industry. We are excited to add a leader of Julie’s caliber to our team, as we deliver on this mission and continue to expand our global enterprise.”

Eddleman was most recently Global Client Partner at Google, where she spearheaded global partnership and growth strategy for some of the company’s largest clients, including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. During her tenure, she partnered with product, engineering, research and legal teams to advocate on behalf of clients, leading to the development of mutually beneficial Joint Business Plans, while also garnering advertiser input that shaped Google’s product roadmap. Prior to Google, Eddleman led all of the centralized marketing for North America at Procter & Gamble, including media planning & buying, sports marketing, branded entertainment and retailer marketing, leading over 400 employees and 1,000-plus agency personnel.

“The combination of Julie’s time at P&G and Google – where she most recently managed an incredible roster of global brands and championed measurement solutions for these accounts, will be invaluable as we continue to build partnerships with an increasing number of the world’s leading digital advertisers,” added Zagorski.

“DV is a trusted partner for many of the world’s largest brands and media platforms,” said Eddleman. “Given my extensive background in digital media and advertising, I’m well aware of the issues around transparency, brand reputation and performance that global brand advertisers face. DV is leading the pack in terms of powering media quality and effectiveness – continuously innovating to deliver offerings across social, mobile, video, CTV, and programmatic platforms, and I am excited to bring my experience and leadership to the organization.”

Eddleman is also a noted Diversity & Inclusion Leader. She served as one of six senior women globally leading Google’s more than 20,000-person Employee Resource Group (ERG) Women@Google. She was also one of the senior leaders on the Gaygler Executive Committee (now called Pride@Google), leading the company’s strategies to recruit, retain and advance LGBTQ+ Googlers, as well as ensure Google’s marketing efforts are inclusive of the community globally.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

chris@crenshawcomm.com