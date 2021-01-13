Nanterre, 13 January 2021
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Trading place: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000121147
LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
Date
Number of shares
Total number of voting rights (theoretical)*
12 January 2021
138,035,801
139,560,505
* In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights. This figure includes the loss of the double voting rights attached to the shares held by PSA, on 12 January 2021, as a result of the conversion of all the PSA shareholding in Faurecia into bearer shares, pursuant to the commitments made in the context of the merger with FCA.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes
