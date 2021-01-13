Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 brings the possibility for new changes and a fresh start. This is certainly true for in-home care provider Arosa+LivHOME, which has unified its multiple home care brands and unveiled its new identity as Arosa. With its signature approach of integrating care management and in-home care services, Arosa promises to elevate the experience of care for its clients and their loved ones, all while striving to create better career opportunities for care professionals.

In 2018, Bain Capital Double Impact, the impact investing arm of Bain Capital, acquired and combined Arosa+LivHOME to create a premier national in-home care provider for older adult Americans and their families.

Today, the companies within the Arosa+LivHOME umbrella--which now include LivHOME, Nurse Care of North Carolina, Lifecare Innovations, LifeLinks Care, Cameron Group and Beacon InHome--will say farewell to their former names and unify as one company: Arosa.

Each of these former companies built their reputations as leaders in the caregiving and care management space. By coming together under one name, Arosa now represents a fully unified team and will continue to be the largest privately owned integrated care management and home care company in the United States, employing approximately 2,000 professionals.

The “Arosa” name is inspired by the Arosa alpine village in Switzerland. When Arosa CEO Ari Medoff’s grandmother fled Switzerland during World War II as a young girl, the serene mountain town of Arosa is where she eventually returned with her own children and grandchildren. For generations of Medoffs, Arosa symbolizes family, community, and the power of shared experiences with loved ones.

“Arosa is a place for families to come together, where special moments are elevated into lasting memories. It represents the bonds that link generations to one another. Our organization, our Arosa, seeks to elevate and enrich the lives of our teammates, clients and their families through elegant, universally recognized people-centered innovation,” says Medoff.

The unveiling of the Arosa name is not the only new change for the company. Arosa recently acquired Aveanna Concierge Services, which serves seniors and their families in North and South Jersey. With this addition, Arosa now operates 25 offices across California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“Our social enterprise will continue to identify new geographies for expansion as we know that in each community clients and caregivers will benefit from Arosa’s integrated care model,” says Cyril Vergis, Chief Operating Officer.

Arosa provides ‘elevated care’ to its clients through the formation of care teams, which are made up of professionals including caregivers, care consultants, care managers, and care specialists, who all work together to craft and implement tailored care plans for senior clients. These teams, many of which have served their local communities for years, if not decades, will now have increased resources and opportunities to collaborate as they continue to serve local families.

A core element of Arosa’s mission is to attract, train, retain, and treasure the best care professionals. In addition to being one of the top paying companies for caregivers, Arosa has provided nearly $1 million in supplemental pay to its caregiver and office workforce during the pandemic. Moreover, Arosa established an emergency assistance fund for its team members, and beginning in 2021, Arosa will become a national participant of the CECA Foundation CElebrating CAregivers program. Arosa’s commitment to its people has not gone unnoticed. Several Arosa offices were recipients of Best of Home Care’s 2020 Provider and Employer of Choice awards.

“Creating better jobs for our care professionals is the first and most important part of our mission because if we cannot create better jobs, we cannot significantly and sustainably improve the care we provide our clients. Without better jobs, we cannot create the innovative services that can assist more of our neighbors as they continue to age.” - Medoff

Contact: Arosa, 10020 National Blvd, Suite 1, Los Angeles, CA, 90034,

(323) 932-1300 or visit www.arosacare.com.

###

Chrissy Barnum Arosa (203) 918 3600 cbarnum@livhome.com