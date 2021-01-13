Kia Canada finishes 2020 with eight months of record sales despite a declining market

Kia’s outstanding year includes an all-time record-breaking August, which saw the automaker’s best-ever sales month in their twenty-year Canadian history

Top sellers from 2020 include Forte, the all-new Seltos, and Sorento

Kia reported a total of 72,452 units sold in Canada in 2020

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite a challenging year and a turbulent automotive market in 2020, Kia celebrated eight months of record sales (January, February, June, July, August, September, October and December) including their best-ever month in Canadian history, in August. Kia sold a remarkable 72,452 units in 2020, with top models Forte and Sorento among the best-selling models, and newcomer Seltos emerging as a consumer favourite. Kia attributes its record-breaking year to Canadians’ desire for uncompromising quality, leading design, innovative technology and award winning vehicles. Kia was also awarded top position for the 6th year in a row in the J.D. Power IQS report in the US.

“During a year where Canadians were looking for vehicles that could not only meet their needs, but that they could rely on for quality and safety, we are grateful that we can deliver on products that satisfy both,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “We’re thankful for the incredible year we’ve had in 2020 and are looking forward to carrying this momentum into 2021 with the launch of the all-new, redesigned Sorento arriving in dealers now,” he adds.

Top Selling Models

The fan-favourite compact Kia Forte led model sales in 2020, with a total of 14,373 units sold, closely followed by the brand’s new compact SUV, Seltos, with 13,271 units sold. Sorento, the brand’s popular mid-size SUV also saw notable sales, with 11,043 units purchased.

Kia Canada first reported best-ever sales in June, with 8,647 units sold, followed by a strong best-ever July with 8,300 units sold. A second record-breaking best-ever month was achieved in August, which saw landmark sales for the brand, recording 8,780 units sold (an increase of 15% YoY). The momentum persisted into the Fall, with September and October reporting monthly sales increases of 28.6% and 19.4% compared to 2019, respectively. The brand finished the year strong with a best-ever December with 4,839 units sold, contributing to overall 2020 sales of 72,452 units.

Kia Canada offered a range of consumer promotions in 2020, including the industry leading “Kia Has You Covered” incentive from May to August, in which Kia paid, not deferred, the first six months’ of payment on finance and the first three months’ payment on leases, on a number of their most popular models. As an extension of the Power to Give COVID-19 response initiative — in which Kia Canada partnered with Food Banks Canada to deploy vehicles and funds to local hunger relief organizations — the brand is also proud to have donated protective Face Shields to the Public Health Agency of Canada for the dedicated frontline workers of Canada.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Amanda Chouinard

Strategic Objectives

amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T 416-500-0351

Jennifer Szmilko

Manager, PR and Communications

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T 905-302-5452