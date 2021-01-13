MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, sustained rapid and consistent growth during the second half of 2020, representing two of the most successful quarters in the company’s history. This expansion trajectory was achieved amid ongoing economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the company currently hiring for 21 open positions across the organization.



“Driven by the contributions of our employees and the support of our partners, AUDIENCEX is fortunate to have maintained robust growth during a very challenging and volatile year in 2020,” said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and COO of AUDIENCEX. “With these tailwinds driving us forward, we look forward to helping more middle-market advertisers achieve their primary 2021 strategic objective: implementing digital transformation to drive revenue growth.”

AUDIENCEX uses proprietary technology to reach defined audiences with precision and eﬃciency. The company’s independent trading desk, tdX, provides integrated and unified access to 22 programmatic platforms, including search and social, using millions of historical campaign data points to identify the best performing platforms for each marketing campaign.

AUDIENCEX’s rapid growth earned it several distinctions in 2020, including rankings on the Deloitte Fast 500 , the Inc. 500 and the Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies lists. The company also added more than 40 new accounts — agency as well as brand-direct — representing more than 130 new advertisers in 2020. AUDIENCEX likewise appointed a new Director of Strategy, Danielle Gale, and a new Chief Commercial Officer, Brian Ko, along with additional hires across sales, strategy, creative, platform solutions and account management.

Earlier in 2020, AUDIENCEX announced major new funding from Decathlon Capital Partners to provide additional scale to the sales teams, drive greater in-market visibility and geographical expansion, and further enable the ongoing development of innovative product solutions within its trading desk model.

“2021 promises to be an exciting year for the industry as the economy recovers and widespread testing and vaccination helps bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control,” said Reeve Benaron, CEO of AUDIENCEX. “With so many industries set to come roaring back, I think the future for AUDIENCEX looks incredibly bright.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, targeted media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by both Deloitte and Inc. 5000 for the past two years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Charlotte, Dallas and St. Louis. For more information visit www.audiencex.com .